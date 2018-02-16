Posted on Feb 16, 2018

City Council applauds for kind citizen who stopped to help

Someone went out of her way to do something good for someone else, and the Quincy Police Department noticed.

The Quincy City Council meeting on Feb. 6 began with a moving account given by Sgt. Chris Lafferty, of the Quincy Police Department, about a serious traffic accident that happened in Quincy on Jan. 10. Lafferty described the incident for the council and audience as the prelude to presenting a citizen appreciation award to Jennifer Baum, who stopped to help the accident victim lying on the pavement.

As Lafferty and Baum stood before the council, Lafferty said that at the scene of the accident he saw Baum kneeling next to the victim, Leonel Castillo, trying to keep him conscious. She was one of the only people who stopped to help, which put herself at risk from vehicles passing, until paramedics arrived.

Lafferty said he is inspired to know that there are people like Baum.

“Thank you for what you did,” he said and presented her a plaque.

Baum, who is a resident of Ephrata, was given a loud round of applause.

Lafferty later wrote in an email to the Post-Register: “Miss Baum earned the Good Citizen award for her actions after observing a fellow citizen in need. She put her own safety at risk, and was there for Mr. Castillo when no one else was. Miss Baum talked to Mr. Castillo while giving him a sternum rub to try and keep him conscious. … Miss Baum showed compassion and bravery in what she did.”

Among the other agenda items before the City Council was a note about the city’s recycling services. There is an ongoing problem of Quincy residents putting the wrong things in their residential recycling bins, materials such as plastic bags or glass.

Maintenance Supervisor Dave Reynolds said it takes only a little garbage to contaminate a truckload of recyclable material and render it unusable. It is just not that easy to find and remove the garbage.

The city is also facing the possibility of rising costs for recycling and an unusual problem that reaches around the globe. China has blocked importation of recycling materials, making it difficult for Quincy to ship out recyclable materials, Reynolds said.

City Administrator Tim Snead said the city needs to find a way to reduce the amount of garbage going into the recycling stream.

There was some discussion of the topic, with council member Josey Ferguson asking about companies that do single-stream recycling, allowing mixed materials in a single bin. No action was taken, as the issue was presented as an informational update for council members.

Moving down their list of business items, the council members approved a motion to request bid proposals for the new City Hall project.

In another significant agenda item, the City Council approved a request from the Quincy Police Department to re-appropriate 2018 capital funds intended for Data 911 systems and use the funds instead for body cameras for all officers, laptops and docking stations. The motion listed a figure of about $50,000.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com