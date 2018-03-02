Posted on Mar 2, 2018

City Council has a lot to applaud at meeting

The Feb. 20 meeting of the Quincy City Council started off with lots of gratitude and congratulations.

First was a presentation by representatives of the local Loyal Order of Moose, Ricardo Garces, administrator, Brandon Schaapman, treasurer, and Mario Arizmendi, governor. Garces said that the local Moose had raised money at a crab feed at the Lodge and decided to donate $500 to support GREAT, the Gang Resistance Education And Training program, run by the police department.

GREAT is a program presented by officers to 4th graders and 7th graders, and it has been in Quincy since about 2013, said Quincy Chief of Police Kieth Siebert.

In a public statement later, the Quincy Police Department described the GREAT program as “an evidence-based, national and international gang and violence prevention program that has been building trust between law enforcement and communities for almost 30 years.”

Garces added that the Moose often donate money to good causes and fund scholarships for Quincy residents. Anyone can apply, without being a Moose member, he said, and referred people to Moose International online to find out more.

With the swearing in of Captain Ryan Green, Quincy’s new police captain, on the agenda, someone else in uniform took the chance to speak to the council during the public comment part of the meeting. Chief Deputy Ken Jones, with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, relayed a message from Sheriff Tom Jones that “enough is enough” – a joking reference to the recent hiring away of two former GCSO officers, Siebert as Quincy chief of police and Green as captain. As the laughter in the room subsided, Ken Jones congratulated the city on hiring Siebert and Green, saying they were two of the most professional and sought after officers in the state.

Next, Mayor Paul Worley presented a city Service Award and plaque to Bill Larson, who served as the interim chief of police during much of last year.

Worley thanked Larson “for keeping us on the right direction until we hired these two guys away from the county,” another reference to Siebert and Green.

Larson said it was nice to see Officer Michael Kvavle ready to take the oath of office, recalling that Kvavle was hired while Larson was leading the department. Kvavle had recently finished training at the Washington academy.

Then Chief Siebert stood and administered the oath of office to Green and Kvavle at the same time.

Moving on to council business, a proposal was discussed, and no action taken, for the city to spend up to $37,000 in an enhancement program to attract resident firefighters for the local fire district. Comments by two council members, Tom Harris and David Day, led the discussion into making such an offer outside the contract the city has with the district, perhaps in a memorandum of understanding, or MOU.

Fire Chief Don Fortier said the department has no problem with the deal with the city being in the form of an MOU, and City Attorney Allan Galbraith said an MOU is a good idea for such an arrangement.

Fortier said the competition among fire districts for new resident firefighters has increased, and the kind of program he proposes would help the district recruit.

Student representative Jazmine Benitez reported on a trip to a conference and related what she learned and the motivation she gained to make a difference in her hometown. Benitez thanked the council for investing time and money in her role as senior student representative.

A resolution was approved that set a public hearing on the amendment of the 2017 City of Quincy Zoning Code and Official Zoning Map as part of the 2017 Annual Comprehensive Plan Update. The agenda item stated that the plan update includes two rezones and minor code text amendments. The public hearing was set for 7 p.m., March 6, which is the regularly scheduled time for the next meeting of the City Council.

An ordinance was also presented that would amend the city’s rules on the operation of wheeled all-terrain vehicles, called WATVs in the ordinance and commonly called ATVs. Mayor Worley called it “the Gene Reed ordinance,” jokingly.

Reed was in the audience. He said after the meeting that he is an avid rider of ATVs. Reed had given the city comments about the rules, and Galbraith acknowledged Reed’s input that led to the ordinance.

The ordinance is to get a second reading at the March 6 meeting of the council.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com