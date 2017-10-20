Posted on Oct 20, 2017

City presents two candidates for chief of police

Quincy has two finalists to fill the job of chief of police, and they both have loads of experience. Kieth Siebert, who lives in the Quincy area, and Scott Bailey, of Prosser, were presented to the public at a meet-and-greet event at the Quincy police building on Oct. 6.

The city is in the process of hiring a permanent chief of police, hopefully before the end of the year, according to Mayor Jim Hemberry. The current chief, Bill Larson, was hired on an interim basis in April, replacing Chief of Police Bob Heimbach, who suddenly resigned.

Siebert, a lieutenant with Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and Bailey, a commander with the Sunnyside Police Department, were given time at the Oct. 6 meeting to introduce themselves and talk about their professional experience. They both responded comfortably to questions. After that, the public was free to chat with the candidates individually.

Several Quincy police officers were present and chatted with the candidates. The city also took private comments from the public at the event by providing forms for written remarks.

Hemberry said that the next step in the selection process would be for the candidates to meet separately with two panels the city set up that include members of the community as well as the two candidates for mayor. Hemberry, who is not running for re-election, had stated his intention earlier this year that he wanted to include the candidates for mayor in the process of selecting a permanent chief of police. The panels include Quincy youths and seniors, Hemberry said, and represent a cross-section of the community.

In a released statement, Hemberry said that based on input from the panels, police department and community, one or two of the candidates may be invited back for a final interview. Then a conditional offer will be made, followed by a background check. Hemberry did not have a planned date for an announcement of the hired candidate.

Hemberry said the city had extended its search for a new chief of police by two weeks.

“We just felt we needed to see if there were more people out there who didn’t apply,” he said.

Both finalists have performed leadership and supervisory roles in law enforcement and list a number of certifications on their resumes, including Command College at Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission. Neither candidate is fluent in Spanish.

Bailey, 45, has been in law enforcement since 1996 and is currently a commander at Sunnyside Police Department over support services. His resume includes experience leading detectives, a SWAT team, a 97-bed corrections facility, a clerical center and communications center. He has studied criminal justice at Washington State University and has nine credits left to graduate. He has associate degrees in engineering technology and general studies from Columbia Basin College, his resume states. In his work assignments, he has been a sergeant in the operations division, a detective and a commissioned officer on patrol.

Siebert, 46, has been in law enforcement since 1994 and is currently a lieutenant over field operations at Grant County Sheriff’s Office. He leads the patrol, motor traffic unit and animal control, as well as a SWAT team. Among his assignments, he has worked as a patrol sergeant, special operations sergeant, and a patrol corporal. Siebert attended Big Bend Community College and graduated from Quincy High School.

Both finalists said they were aware of some concerns in the community over turnover in the department, and both said they support recruiting locally.

They also both said that, if hired, they picture themselves still in the position of chief of police in Quincy five years from now.

Siebert said he has no intention of someday running for sheriff.

Bailey said he looks forward to putting down roots here.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com