Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Dec 15, 2016 in News

City promotes from within at Quincy Animal Shelter

It’s no surprise – the Quincy animal shelter’s new manager has always loved working with animals.

“I always have been working with animals. … I guess it’s what I am good at, too,” said Leticia Perez.

On Jan. 1, Perez officially replaces Rachel Lewis, who left the manager position in November. Perez grew up in Quincy and has worked as the shelter assistant for two years.

As interim manager, Perez is busy and will be until staffing is back up. The personnel picture for 2017 consists of the full-time manager, a full-time shelter assistant and a part-time assistant.

As much as the animal shelter job revolves around cats and dogs, the job also involves a lot of interaction with the public. For that, it is helpful that Perez speaks English and Spanish.

The manager talks with people about adoptions and getting lost pets back to owners. The manager directs volunteers, helps people walking in or calling on the phone. The role also requires a lot of readiness to do outreach to promote pet adoptions and smart pet ownership.

The job also means working with police officers regularly as they bring in stray animals but also because the shelter is part of the Quincy Police Department.

Aside from the work with animals and people, the manager does budgeting, manages the shelter’s Facebook page and the shelter’s posts on Petfinder.com, a pet adoption website.

Promotion

Perez, 26, has been working with animals for eight years. She started working at the Quincy shelter in 2014, after the new facility, at 213 Sixth Ave. NE, had been built, but she had seen Quincy’s old animal shelter, which occupied a tiny building. By comparison, the new facility is beautiful, she said.

“There is enough room to house the animals,” Perez said.

There are two cat rooms, a nursery, and the dogs have their own area indoors.

With the departure of the shelter manager in November, the city opened the position first to applicants within city government.

“Ms. Perez stood out,” said Quincy Chief of Police Bob Heimbach in an email.

Heimbach said that Perez’s experience working at the Quincy shelter and at Wenatchee Valley Humane Society gives her “a deep background in animal care and networking with other animal shelters. Her hiring demonstrates the quality employees we already have here at the city and we look forward to Leticia moving our shelter into the future and continuing the quality animal care we are known for.”

Perez had worked as the assistant at the Quincy shelter with the former manager, Rachel Lewis, for two years. Lewis was enthusiastic about the choice of Perez as her replacement.

“Leti is a real animal lover!” Lewis wrote in an email to the Post-Register. “She has years of experience not only in shelters, but she worked at the local vet clinic as well. She will be excellent as the manager!”

Next year

For 2017, Perez has some goals.

“I’m just really excited, for bringing new ideas to the shelter, new programs,” she said.

“One of her goals is to further emphasize our low/no-kill policy of trying to rehome every animal and utilize foster homes for challenging cases,” Heimbach stated.

Another objective is to work on volunteer programs.

“I really want the younger kids to come in and play with (the animals), to come walk the dogs. They need the most attention,” Perez said.

She also said it would be great for kids to come to the shelter and hang out with the cats and read to them.

Read to cats? Yes, some cats like to be talked to, Perez explained – they like the attention.

David Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com