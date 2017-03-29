Posted on Mar 29, 2017 in News

City of Quincy asks QPD chief Bob Heimbach to resign

Note: This story is in progress.

Quincy Police Chief Bob Heimbach has been asked to submit his resignation.

The city called for a sudden meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m., after the QVPR’s press time, where the resignation would be submitted to city council.

City Hall submitted a legal notice, announcing a special meeting at the Quincy Public Services conference room, to hold an executive session, and later to approve the resignation, a severance agreement and an employment agreement.

No more information was available at press time. Heimbach had no information to release. City Administrator Tim Snead did not return the QVPR’s phone call. Mayor Jim Hemberry could not be reached for comment.