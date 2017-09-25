Posted on Sep 25, 2017

City shares water reuse plans with state experts

Last month, Quincy had a group of high-level state government people in town for an afternoon of relaxed touring and discussion of the Quincy 1 Water plan, or Q1W, the city’s innovative and complex drive to better use and reuse its water resources. The assembled experts were given an inside look at what Quincy is doing and gave it an upbeat review.

The city had invited the group to come to Quincy for its Water Reuse Tour on Aug. 18. Nine experts were there, including representatives from the governor’s office, the Washington Department of Health and the Department of Ecology, which had the largest contingent. Most came from Olympia for the afternoon, while others came from Spokane. The Port of Quincy’s Curt Morris was also on the tour.

The tour served as a bridge to a new stage of the city’s development of Q1W, when the city is beginning a critical feasibility study. Earlier this summer, the city announced that it had won a $150,000 matching grant from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for a feasibility study under the Title XVI Water Reclamation and Reuse Program.

The study will become a planning document involving water systems planning, residuals management and hydrogeology. Major funding for completing construction of Q1W facilities hinges on the study.

In his introduction to the tour and the Q1W plan, Mayor Jim Hemberry said Quincy is still an agricultural community but the data centers are also a big part of the water reuse system. It has gone through phases and machinations over the years, but the reuse system is the linchpin in the city’s water and wastewater planning, he said.

There is a deadline involved. The Bureau of Reclamation is allowing the city five years, until September 2022, to end discharge of treated wastewater to a certain wasteway.

Also touring with the group was the city’s Q1W program manager, Emil Voges, an engineer who works for Crete Consulting Inc. Voges has been working in Quincy on water engineering since 2007 and has worked as a consultant for the city for the past eight years.

Continuing the introduction for the tour group, Voges laid out key facts, including:

• The city is consuming 80 percent of its available “portfolio” of water;

• The effluent from Quincy industry makes up two-thirds of the total wastewater outflow;

• The feasibility study will determine how much water can be reclaimed, recycled and reused.

Touring the facilities

The first stop was the reverse osmosis facility. The group was given a description of the equipment and its capabilities, and questions were answered.

The group continued its discussions on the city-provided bus, and each stop brought up more discussion, about water softening, ultrafiltration and the continual building, revising and adding of treatment processes the city goes through.

Southwest of the city, the group was taken into the heart of the vast lagoon system the city uses to treat wastewater from industrial sources in town. Jay Favor, the local operations manager for Woodard and Curran, a firm contracted by the city to run the wastewater facilities, gave an overview of the facilities and processes being used. Favor fielded questions and spouted specifications and chemistry and engineering terms – a language the tour participants were fluent in.

The lagoon system is unusually large for a city the size of Quincy. Favor said the system has to handle of lot of solids in the wastewater coming in to the treatment facility, as much solids as the city of Spokane sees, but less water.

The wastewater that comes from Quincy homes goes to a separate plant, southeast of town. Some wastewater from apple packers that treat their water before discharging into the city’s system also goes to this facility, and the tour spent some time there as well.

Expert opinion

After viewing the treatment facilities, Jason Norberg, water quality program manager with the Washington Department of Ecology, said the tour was “very informative” and that it’s good to go out and see such facilities in person.

Out of the bus and back at the conference room in the Quincy police headquarters, the experts were ready to delve deep, and a very technical discussion followed. Insights and questions came from all directions on how the city might proceed on its envisioned system.

“It’s a good project,” said Denise Clifford, government relations manager at the Department of Ecology. “What can we do to help?”

Seeing the reality of water scarcity, the department encourages water reclamation and reuse, she said. The discussion continued on legal considerations and complex water management and engineering issues, and the consensus was that the project is doable.

“We think you have a path” to get there, Clifford said.

Wrapping it up

The tour was organized for the city by Scott Cave, who is president of SC Communications and works with the city on Q1W. Cave explained that the day was intended to let the attendees see what the city is doing; they saw it all and concluded there were no red flags.

There is some urgency. Cave said the science is going to take time to assess. Funding has to be obtained, and the infrastructure has to be completed.

“It’s going to take us years to get this all into place,” Cave said.

Voges said that one purpose of the tour was “so people understand that the city is taking on a significant task.”

As the meeting broke up and the participants got ready for their drive back to their regular workplaces, Rob Duff, senior policy adviser on natural resources and the environment in the Governor’s Policy Office, said the governor’s team is very supportive of innovation and the kind of thinking that is going into Quincy’s project.

“We look to support innovative local solutions like this,” Duff said.

Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com