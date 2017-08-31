Posted on Aug 31, 2017

City starts sidewalks project for 4th Avenue SE

Residents of southeast Quincy may soon have more sidewalks to walk on along Fourth Avenue SE, following a recent City Council decision.

At the Aug. 15 meeting of the Quincy City Council, all seven council members were present, as well as the two student representatives: Jazmine Benitez and Silvia Esparza.

The council heard a proposal from City Engineer Ariel Belino for sidewalk improvements for Fourth Avenue SE and authorized staff to request bids for the project.

Building Official Carl Worley said on Monday that the scope of the project was not certain, but the intent starting out was to build sidewalks on both sides of the street, from Marginal Way to Division Street E.

“Since we got going on it, we ran into some bumps, so we may have pared that back,” Worley said.

City officials see the project as a priority for the safety of pedestrians, he said. The project is to be paid for with money in the city’s budget.

Curbs, gutters and stormwater infrastructure are mostly in place already, Worley said, but there is some repair work to be done along the street.

Currently, there are some short sections of sidewalk along Fourth Avenue SE.

Worley did not venture an estimated time of completion for the project.

“It is going to be based on the weather and the bids and the modified scope of work,” he said.

In other matters at the Aug. 15 meeting, Mayor Jim Hemberry presented a service award to Nancy Miller, recognizing her 10 years of working for the city. Miller is a secretary/receptionist who works in the building department. Miller received a certificate, a $50 gift card and a city pin.

A representative from Architects West, a firm the city is working with on building a new city hall and a public safety facility north of the railroad tracks, was present, and council members took some time to discuss options and plans for beginning the projects.

The council approved an extension of Interim Chief of Police Bill Larson’s contract to Nov. 30, 2017. His contract was set to expire on Aug. 31. The city is looking for a permanent police chief, and the hiring process is expected to take several months.

The council also authorized the mayor to sign a five-year license agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation that extends the city’s ability to discharge treated industrial wastewater.

Russ Harrington, recreation director for the city, reported that the previous free movie in the park was canceled due to smoke – the wildfire smoke that was parked in the region at the time. The movie showing will be made up, Harrington said. The last of the Summer Movies in the Park series this year will be Saturday, Sept. 30.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com