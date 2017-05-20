Posted on May 20, 2017 in News

City’s water planning reaches milestone

Quincy’s innovative work in water management reached a new status Tuesday night as the City Council approved an ordinance to adopt the Quincy 1 Water Plan as a formal planning tool.

The plan, sometimes called Q1W, has been in development since 2007 and has grown and evolved in recognition of the value of water and importance of using the resource wisely.

City attorney Allan Galbraith presented the motion on May 16 and described the Q1W Plan as the product of work stemming from the need to end discharge from the city’s industrial wastewater treatment facilities into the DW237 Wasteway.

The latest draft of Q1W was done in August 2016. The ordinance explanatory introduction states: The Q1W Plan has evolved into a holistic and unitary regional water plan, integrating the city’s utilities, emphasizing the capture, recovery and reuse of the city’s water resources within or near the city for beneficial economic use, as opposed to using the city’s water resources once, then being discharged out of the region.

Also Tuesday night, Sgt. Chris Lafferty, of the Quincy Police Department, was honored for reaching his 10-year service mark. Chief Bill Larson said in presenting the award, “Tonight, it’s not just acknowledging 10 years on the job; it’s a celebration; it’s recognizing and appreciating a decade in public service.”

Sgt. Lafferty thanked the community, the city and his family, and was given a Service Award certificate and city pin.

Next at the City Council meeting, Kent Bacon was given the city’s approval to use Lauzier Park for the annual balloon and fireworks show on Sept. 8-9. The fireworks show is traditionally a spectacular display. Part of the motion was to hold a beer and wine garden in the tennis courts.

There was a little discussion of the hours of the fireworks and noise, and then the motion was approved to allow the Quincy Valley Tourism Group to use Lauzier Park for the show. Afterward, Bacon said it was the biggest hurdle and the last of five approvals needed from landowners in the area to hold the fireworks show there.

The City Council then approved two requests from the police department to pay for travel and training. Two officers will go to Santa Rosa, Calif., in July for training that will allow the city to continue its GREAT (Gang Resistance Education and Training) program. In late June, the city’s animal control officer will attend training in Oregon for certification in euthanasia, which Larson said was required in the job.

Among several proposals related to the city’s various construction projects was a motion to approve a request for bids to build lighting for the K-7 Pathway on the west side of town. The 3,500-foot path, which was paved and opened in fall 2015, links streets of homes with Lauzier Park, Monument Elementary School and Quincy Valley School, which are on 13th Avenue SW. When it was opened, however, a plan for illumination of the path was put off for budget concerns.

The fiscal impact of the K-7 Pathway lighting project is $80,000. Council members approved the motion.

Another construction-related proposal was payment of about $283,000 for materials delivered last year for the city’s three-phase offices project, which began with building the new police headquarters. City engineer Ariel Belino said the project was bid as a unit and materials were purchased, but the second and third phases of the project were dropped. The council approved payment for the material on hand.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com