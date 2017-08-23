Posted on Aug 23, 2017

Coding contest open to students in region

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., recently announced the launch of the 4th Congressional District’s third Congressional App Challenge, a nationwide competition for students in high school and below.

“The Congressional App Challenge is a great opportunity for our high school students to highlight their creativity while building upon their STEM skills,” Newhouse said in a press release. “I encourage all students in Central Washington who are interested in coding to participate.”

The competition will run through Nov. 1, 2017, and is open to all students who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience, according to information in a press release. Students of all skill levels are encouraged to participate and to learn how to create their own apps. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and be given congressional recognition for their achievements in STEM and computer science. Their apps will be featured on a display in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on house.gov, and on the Congressional App Challenge website.

Last year’s App Challenge winners, Tobias Williams, Elijah Stidham, and Jamas Middleton, students at Tri-Tech Skills Center, won the challenge with the app they designed called “Trinity Complex.”

The CAC was created because Congress recognized that STEM and computer-based skills are essential for economic growth and innovation, and that the U.S. has been falling behind on these fronts. By some estimates, the U.S. may be short by as many as 1 million programmers by 2020. These are high-paying, high-demand jobs.

The Internet Education Foundation will be serving as the operational sponsor of the CAC. For more information about the Congressional App Challenge, visit www.congressionalappchallenge.us, Newhouse.house.gov, or contact Matt Pettit, staff assistant in Rep. Newhouse’s D.C. office, at Matt.Pettit@mail.house.gov or (202) 225-5816.

By Post-Register Staff