Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in News

Colockum Ridge a choice spot for all levels of golfers

Colockum Ridge wants you to come out and play.

Nestled between George and Quincy, the golf course attracts a decent number of golfers at all levels, but it can always use more.

“We need more play,” said Scott Calkins, manager of the pro shop and the restaurant.

Golfers do come out to Colockum Ridge out from places like Wenatchee, Ellensburg and Moses Lake, but all those communities have their own golf courses.

“If you can golf in your backyard,” it’s hard to get in the car and drive for 30 minutes or more, Calkins said.

At the same time, with Quincy and George being rather small communities, it’s pretty easy to find a tee time at Colockum Ridge.

“You can walk on to this course and play just about any time,” he said. “Which is beautiful for the golfer, not so great on the bottom line.”

Some days, golfers may have to wait about 30 minutes, but on a 1-10 scale of how busy it gets, the average day at Colockum Ridge is about a 3 or a 4, he said.

“More would be good,” he said, later adding, “I would like to say that Quincy is a destination spot, but it’s not Leavenworth, it’s not that kind of a place. When the weather is nice, it’s a beautiful place to be, though.”

Calkins calls Colockum Ridge a “Country Golf Course.”

The moniker has nothing to do with any aspirations to become a country club and plenty to do with its location and demographics.

“To me, (it means) it’s definitely public-owned, which means everybody’s welcome all the time,” he said, later adding, “It’s not a country club, it isn’t private. There are a lot of those, too, and those are great, but this is something that’s a little bit different.”

Differences include the shorter tree growth, due to the irrigation setup of the course (half above ground, half underground.) The course is also short on the proverbial links, the continued ups and downs of a more traditional golf course layout.

The course is not too difficult for the more experienced player, but it still sports “plenty of ways to get in trouble out there,” Calkins said. At the same time, the open layout of the course makes it a welcoming environment for someone new to the sport.

“We get all levels of play here, I see it all the time,” Calkins said. “Somebody will bring a friend who has never picked up a golf club.”

Anybody can have fun playing golf, he said, although the game can be pretty frustrating. It’s important to keep in mind that it’s a game, Calkins said.

Besides newbies, the club often welcomes longtime golfers within its Men’s Club and its Ladies’ Club. Some of those golfers are single-digit handicap players, swinging clubs almost every day.

Some folks have just gotten serious with the sport, in particular those among the younger set.

The course has teamed up with the high school teams and coaches to promote golf among the young, as well. Anybody under 18 can come out and play 18 holes for $10 and an ASB card, regardless of school district.

“They are the golfers of the future,” he said. “If you can’t get them interested in the game, they are not going to be there later,” Calkins said.

The Port of Quincy owns Colockum Ridge and that has made a big difference for the course, which was on the verge of collapse when the Port took over about 10 years back, Calkins said.

“It was frankly one step away from being closed and not being open anymore,” Calkins said.

“For the Port to step up and do that for the community is pretty special,” he said. Very few communities this size can boast of having an 18-hole golf course, he added.

Golf courses are on a bit of a downturn nationwide, Calkins said. The number of courses that have opened pale in comparison to the number of courses that have closed. This makes Quincy one of the lucky communities where the golf course is, if not thriving, at least surviving, Calkins said, in no small part thanks to the port.

“The port has been good in setting attainable goals for us to reach,” he said. “We haven’t been able to do that, but we are getting closer every year.” The restaurant is attracting not just golfers but the weekend-breakfast crowd, and that helps the till, too.

“The community should feel very thankful to the port that they have made it very accessible for the public to use,” he said, later adding “For the quality of the golf course, the fun of play and the price, this is it, man. I would take it against anything.”

He added, “It’s a great facility and we are proud of what we have.”

