Posted on Aug 21, 2017

Columbia Basin River Dogs end season with loss to Texas team

The Columbia Basin River Dogs dropped out of the Babe Ruth World Series with a 6-2 semifinal loss to eventual champions Mid-County, Texas.

The River Dogs jumped to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, with Quincy’s Nic Lopez scoring the lone run on a sac fly. They could have done more damage but left two runners stranded.

Then, in the bottom of the inning, Mid-County pounced on some defensive gaffes and laid a six-spot on the River Dogs.

The local boys threatened a few times but could not get the clutch hit they needed to close the gap. They scored a late run in the top of the seventh, but stopped there.

“I’m actually really proud of these guys,” said Lopez who played his last game as a River Dog in the loss to Mid-County. “At the beginning of the season we really didn’t know what was going to happen, team-wise, we didn’t know how good we were going to be, and we turned out to be really good.”

Lopez called being a River Dog “an amazing experience.”

Randy Boruff, the skipper of the team, said the team “probably overachieved a little bit, taking third place.”

The clutch hits went missing, Boruff said and that hurt the squad, which scored one run in the quarterfinals and two in the semifinals.

“We had seven hits and they (Mid-County) had seven hits,” Boruff said. “They had the one big inning and that’s what got us in trouble.”

Mid-County “is probably a better team than we are, across the board,” Boruff added.

The River Dogs reached the semifinals after beating Tucson, Ariz. in a terrific game by Quincy product Kaeden Murphy, who pitched six innings of shutout baseball before reaching the Ruth series’ 105-pitch limit. Brewster’s Joe Taylor loaded the bases before closing the game and giving the River Dogs a 1-0 win.

Another Quincy player, Lopez, helped keep Tucson scoreless in the quarterfinal game.

In the top of the sixth, with a runner on first, Tucson’s Sean Fanning hit a grounder to shortstop, where Taylor bobbled the ball. The next batter, Danny Perez also grounded to short.

Taylor fielded the ball and threw to Lopez at first base. Lopez bobbled the ball, then caught it in midair, and fired home, where the catcher tagged out Ayden Madero.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com