Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Opinion

Column: Consider running in upcoming city election

By Jim Hemberry

I would like to take this opportunity to formally announce that I will not be seeking re-election this fall. I have enjoyed my years of service as an elected official, but I feel it is time for me to step down after 20 years as both a council member and as mayor.

I am making this announcement at this time because I want anyone interested in running for a local elected office to be aware that the filing period is rapidly approaching. The registration period for this year is the week of May 15 through May 19. Not only will the election for mayor be on the ballot this fall, but several of the council members will need to decide if they will seek re-election.

I would like to describe how our local government works in the City of Quincy so you have an idea of what to expect, should you choose to run for office. The City Council meets twice a month on the first and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m. This is an opportunity for the full council to meet and discuss and/or approve expenditures, legislation, projects, budgets or any other issue that requires full council participation. The council members also attend committee meetings each month to discuss issues and make recommendations to the full council. Each council member serves on three committees and acts as an alternate for one other committee. These meetings are held during the day throughout the month and are on the same day of the week each month.

The mayor’s job is to enforce policy and oversee the day-to-day operation of the City. I delegate the day-to-day issues to the city administrator and concentrate on developing policy and developing and controlling the budget. I attend several meetings and functions both in and out of the City. I run the City Council meetings and work with staff to develop the agendas for these meetings. I conduct staff meetings, council committee meetings and, of course, field questions and comments from the community.

I know a lot of individuals who inquire about the mayor and council member positions are interested in the time commitment. I typically respond to that question by stating that it depends on how involved a person wants to become. The more knowledgeable an individual wishes to become, the more time it will require.

I realize this is not a lot of information from which to make a decision, but I hope it will encourage anyone who is interested to give serious consideration to running for a local government office. I believe that anyone who accepts this challenge will enjoy helping mold our city’s future and will quickly learn how valuable public service is to the community.

Jim Hemberry is the mayor of Quincy and can be reached at jhemberry@quincywashington.us.