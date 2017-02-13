Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Feb 13, 2017 in Opinion

Column: District makes a point with parents

Parents of students in Quincy public schools who did not attend Café Con John missed an opportunity. The event provided a comfortable way to talk directly with Quincy School District leaders and teachers as well as school board members on Feb. 2 at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center.

Parents – and a few students – who did attend had a golden opportunity to speak at length, perhaps at greater length than they would have been able to if more people had attended. Regardless, the event was an unusual chance to speak one’s mind – and many did. Spanish-speaking facilitators at each table were great – English translation was provided.

What I saw was a school district engaged, willing to try new things and consider various opinions and ideas. I saw principals listening and taking notes, some written and some mental notes.

For all the parents attending, it was a chance to be part of solutions. Whether a parent had a beef or no particular needs or wishes regarding Quincy public schools, all attending could contribute their ideas as well as their experiences with what is working well.

Quincy public schools have parent conferences, but this was different – a different setting, a different approach.

The picture is of a public school district doing its part. With Café Con John, the district has underscored its commitment to communicate with parents and hear them. The district has a list of targeted strategies it has identified for itself, and one of them is to focus on parent partnerships, parents’ voices, empowerment and involvement.

I suspect that more parents attending would be welcome next time – if there is a next time. It was not announced whether the district will again for sure bring so many of its leaders and teachers together for a similarly casual, relaxed discussion with parents.

It’s not as if the district doesn’t have other things on its plate, such as multiple construction projects, taking up precious time and attention right now, but with the success of Café Con John, we can hope to look forward to more such events in the future.

*

Dave Burgess is editor of The Quincy Valley Post-Register. He can be reached at 787-4511.