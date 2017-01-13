Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 13, 2017 in Sports

Column: Forty-eight is not great for a World Cup

One out of four. Are you kidding me?

There are 196 countries in the world. And now thanks to Gianni Infantino’s infantile decision, 48 of those countries will participate in the World Cup of soccer of 2026.

While financially it may sound like a great decision (more countries equals more viewers, more jerseys sold, more tickets sold, more people tuning in on TV or online) soccerwise it’s as tone-deaf a move as you could come up with.

This, in the midst of an era that finds FIFA, the sport’s ruling entity, and its leader Infantino in desperate need of a P.R. makeover, in order to save its shredded credibility.

Forty-eight means that in addition to the usual suspects like Germany, Italy, Spain, England, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and the U.S., we will see countries that have no earthly business being there.

Granted, we see some of those every four years, but this time it won’t be just a few. This time, it will be legions of half-baked squads getting their lunch handed to them in full view of the entire planet.

Yes, I know, part of the charm of the World Cup finals is watching one of these unknowns make deep runs, like Cameroon in 1990 with Roger Milla shaking his rear in joy after every goal, or South Korea in 2002, beating giant Italy in the process.

But, I guarantee you, with 48 teams in the mix, for every Senegal beating France, which happened in 2002, we will watch four El Salvadors taking in 10 goals from a European squad, like Hungary did to them in 1982, a game so lopsided that a Hungarian player scored a hat trick in seven minutes. Off the bench.

As a Chilean, I am all for La Roja getting more chances to qualify, but not at the cost of watering down the final product.

As a dad of two Americans, I should be glad that a 48-team field pretty much cements that one of those teams will be the U.S. from 2026 until the game is no longer played by humans in shorts.

But I happen to think that 32 is just about ideal.. Eight groups of four, two move on, two go home, then four knockout rounds.

Instead, with a field of 48, there will be 16 groups. Do you know of any competition with 16 groups in it? Not only that, but 16 groups of three teams each, with two moving on and one going home.

In 1982, Austria and West Germany entered the field in Spain knowing that a tie qualified them both and knocked out Algeria.

So what did they do? They took turns passing the ball back and forth while the crowd fumed, chanted “Al-ge-ria, Al-ge-ria!” and tossed money on to the field. And that was with four teams per group. Do you think that can’t happen once the groups shrink to three?

With fewer games available to collect points and qualify to the knockout round, we will see more teams playing not to lose, and an increase of the dreaded nil-nil scores that did so much damage to the international image of soccer during the first half of the 1990s.

To make matters worse, FIFA is talking about allowing penalty shootouts to decide some of these games. More and more, the 48-team field sounds all around like a decision not worth the trouble it will cause.

With all these factors against, one may wonder why would FIFA’s president Infantino push such a move. The answer may well be the worst reason of all.

With more African teams in the mix, with more Asian teams in the mix and with more minnows mixed in with the sharks, Infantino all but assures himself more votes from these minnow countries when it’s time for him to run for president of FIFA again.

It is, as renowned soccer scribe and former FIFA presidential candidate Grant Wahl described it, a page straight out of the playbook of Joseph Blatter, the disgraced former president of FIFA, or of Blatter’s predecessor, the truculent Joao Havelange.

It’s a shame that with FIFA executives of the Blatter era still under investigation by the FBI and other agencies, Infantino saw fit to copy them and toss at the wall a ludicrous idea that unfortunately stuck. For how long, it remains to be seen.

Look, I’m not advocating for the good-old-days here. I realize this is not 1930, when the World Cup occurred in Uruguay and traveling from Europe took three months by boat.

I think change is good, at the right time and for the right reasons. Certain ideas in soccer, like forbidding the touch back to the keeper or tweaking the offside rule, have yielded good results.

But these are sensible times in soccer, and not because of the continued appearances of the words ‘federal,’ ‘bureau’ or ‘investigations.’

The sport finally has gained a steady foothold in the United States, the last World Cup was a successful, if wasteful, spectacle of good games and lavish stadiums in the middle of nowhere, and, yes, an effort seems underway to clean up FIFA’s image of being a legalized, yet corrupt organization.

So why waste it all, and moreover, why disturb the sport’s centerpiece, the World Cup, at such a crucial time? A World Cup of nil-nil ties and 10- blowouts serves no one. Not the fans, not the players, not the sponsors. And least of all, the folks pushing the ludicrous idea in the first place.