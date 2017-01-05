Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 5, 2017 in Opinion

Column: Did you get what you wanted for Christmas?

Christmas has come and passed, and another year is in the books. Gifts were given and received – and some were returned. Some gifts such as clothes in the wrong size get returned to stores, perhaps for an exchange or refund, or they hang in a closet unused, unappreciated by the receiver. Let’s face it, some presents are duds.

There are three “gifts” I can think of that Quincy Valley residents received in 2016 that were definitely not duds. These three will not be returned.

First is the 2017 Washington State Teacher of the Year award that Camille Jones, a teacher at Pioneer Elementary School, brought home to Quincy. Earlier in the year, she had been named North Central Washington Teacher of the Year. At an annual banquet of the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce in November, Jones was a guest speaker as the winner also of the chamber’s Teacher of the Year award, and she said that she teaches here to make Quincy a great place to be on into the future. Judging from the enthusiastic, loud and long applause she was given by chamber members and guests, the Quincy community appreciates Jones’ work, the role of teachers and the honor that Jones’ award brought to this valley.

The second “gift” is the new building for the Quincy Police Department, a project that had been talked about for five years prior, Chief of Police Bob Heimbach said. I was fortunate enough to be given a look inside the department’s former building after the police had moved into their new home. Wow, what a difference. The new place is highly functional and includes thoughtful additions such as modern evidence lockers and a very wide, durable band along passages to protect the walls. The new facility can’t help but elevate law enforcement and public safety in Quincy.

The third “gift” came with the biggest price tag – $108 million. The school bond issue that voters approved in February promises facility improvements across Quincy School District. Superintendent John Boyd was quoted in Quincy Valley Post-Register at the time, when it was clear the measure would pass, that the school bond is “a huge gift bestowed upon our kids.” That quote rings true, especially now around Christmas. It might even be the quote of the year.

If you got what you wished for this Christmas – your year ended just right. If you still wish for a little more oomph from the Christmas season, go ahead and count these three gifts as yours, too. Hang them up in your closet – they look good on you.

Dave Burgess is editor of Quincy Valley Post-Register.