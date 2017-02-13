Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Feb 13, 2017 in Opinion

Column: A peek into the president’s La La Land

La la land. You’ve heard of it. Webster’s dictionary states that it is “a euphoric dreamlike mental state detached from the harsher realities of life.” It’s the place where you are always right, never enduring the painful sting of being wrong. It’s your perfection; the Utopia that you alone create based on your personal belief systems.

If we are honest with ourselves, we’ve all had the chance to visit this fantasy world, haven’t we? But for most of us, this is only a temporary flirtation; a brief dalliance that although pleasant, doesn’t have what it takes to go the distance because we live different truths. Eventually, we must grudgingly return to the inevitable discomfort of navigating a world that doesn’t always agree with us.

Sean Spicer, press secretary to President Trump, recently confirmed that our commander-in-chief continues to believe that there was widespread voter fraud that caused him to lose the popular vote to Hillary Clinton voters by 2,864,974. The fact that our president, who was educated at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, America’s finest business college, embraces such absurdity, is inconceivable. This ludicrous notion is not only unsupported by factual evidence, the mere suggestion questions the validity on which our American democracy is based.

This la-la-land ideology insinuates that each of our 50 sovereign states cannot lawfully monitor and execute legitimate and legal elections. David Becker, from the Pew Center Election Initiative states in The Washington Post, “(Voter fraud) does exist, but it happens in very, very small numbers and nothing like what is claimed by the president.” Mr. Becker went on to tweet, “As I’ve noted before, voting integrity is better in this election than ever before. Zero evidence of fraud.”

Sure, there are some dead people on the rolls, and other individuals registered in multiple states, but the absolute majority of those 2,864,974 votes for Hillary Clinton that awarded her the popular vote victory were unquestionably legitimate. If they weren’t, 50 secretaries of state would have been out of a job long ago. Not to mention that a massive coordinated effort to mobilize these millions of “illegal voters” to turn out for Hillary Clinton would have been unthinkable. Add that the liberal electorate wasn’t that excited about their candidate, there is absolutely no way that an election fraud of this magnitude could have ever occurred. Period. Perhaps the liberal base should thank President Trump for believing that they wield that kind of far-reaching influence because they surely don’t. If they had that power, I’d be writing about President Clinton right now.

In the era of la-la-land ideology, or as some refer to it, a Trump presidency, Mr. Spicer asserted that President Trump’s inaugural audience “was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period.” When photos of former President Obama’s previous inauguration were compared to President Trump’s inauguration, multiple news stations, including the Conservative Tribune, ABC, CBS, USA Today and Nielsen television ratings to name a few, confirm that the first Obama inauguration witnessed the larger audience. Kelly Anne Conway, President Trump’s senior adviser, told NBC’s Chuck Todd, “You’re saying it’s (inauguration size) a falsehood. And they’re giving – Sean Spicer, our press secretary – gave alternative facts.”

Let’s explore this “alternative facts” concept. If facts are true, and all alternatives to those facts are also true, then is everything under the sun true? That means nothing is false, as long as someone believes it. According to this logic, the world can be both round and flat at the same time, depending on your point of view. Since the time of Pythagoras and Aristotle, our most brilliant minds have known that our Earth is round. We have since seen our breathtaking planet from space, so we know this to be an uncontestable truth. The earth being flat does not present an alternative fact, even if you haven’t been on a space shuttle mission to authenticate its spherical shape. This effort by the Trump presidency to validate an untruth by classifying it as an alternative fact is a farce and just more fodder to fuel his la-la-land ideologies.

Should we ignore our critical thinking skills to establish thoughtful conclusions just because we oppose the conclusion? When verifiable evidence demonstrates that our president has succumbed to the insidious influence of alternative facts and fake news, we must apply an empirical burden of proof to his policies. If our president is susceptible to believing outlandish information that cannot be corroborated, can he be trusted to make sound decisions?

Let’s hope his more logical Republican counterparts help prevent President Trump from falling prey to his overwhelming urge to transform imagination into reality, or alternative facts and fake news into truth.

*

Sandy Zavala is a former social worker, health care researcher and counselor who lives in Quincy with her family.