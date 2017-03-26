Posted on Mar 26, 2017 in Sports

Column: From the other side of the court, the tennis nut serves up a wink

Everything you are about to read is 100 percent true.

My dad loved tennis. His youngest son did not.

My dad loved his youngest son, and indulged him in his soccer mania any chance he could. Big games, little games, sunny games, rainy games.

My dad died in 2012, March 19 to be exact, never seeing his son win a single tennis match, much less Wimbledon like he predicted he one day would.

March 19 was last Sunday. March 18 was the day before that.

And that day Quincy Tennis played Ephrata and Chelan in Ephrata, and the youngest son showed up with camera and press pass, wondering where five years had gone.

My dad’s full name was Juan Francisco Moraga Esquivel. And he loved to wink.

He never in his 69 years of life visited Quincy or heard of any friends or relatives there.

And yet there they were, decked in Quincy green, two freshman tennis players, debuting in doubles, playing the sport he loved, one day before the fifth anniversary of his death.

One was named Vanessa Morga. The other was named Angie Esquivel.

Only one letter was missing. A second ‘A’ in Morga and the coincidence would have been complete.

They were teammates, wearing identical jerseys, with their last names stamped on the back.

The youngest son managed to watch them play without bursting into tears, or screaming, “What the…?”

He called them over, and introduced himself.

“Ladies,” he told them, “My name is Sebastian Moraga and I am the reporter for the Quincy Valley Post-Register. My dad’s name was…”

They smiled politely, and did not blink when he asked them to turn around so he could photograph their jerseys.

“And today,” the youngest son continued, “is March 18 and tomorrow is March 19, he died on March 19, 2012.”

Morga raised her eyebrows, and then it was the youngest son’s turn to hear, if not a scream, at least a loud voice.

“Omigosh!” Morga exclaimed. “March 19 is my birthday!”

I miss you too, dad.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com