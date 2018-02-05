Posted on Feb 5, 2018

Concerned about your bill? Grant PUD says contact its office

Grant PUD is asking customers concerned with high bills this winter to contact its customer service department by emailing customerservice@grantpud.org or calling (509) 766-2505.

Many of the concerns from customers stem from the combination of the traditional winter energy-use spike that accompanies colder weather and that it was necessary to estimate some bills the past few months, Grant PUD said in a press release.

On average, a meter reader records information from about 300 meters a day. If the meter reader is unavailable because of winter conditions or other reasons, then the reads for that day have to be estimated. Bill estimations are based on prior usage and can sometimes be higher or lower than actual usage, Grant PUD said. In those cases, bills are adjusted when a reader is able to record the actual power consumption, usually the following month.

Estimated bills will have the word, “Yes” on them in the upper right corner of the bill. Something else to check on a bill is the number of days in the billing cycle, because they can vary as much as six days.

Customers concerned that their estimated bill is out of line with actual usage are encouraged to contact customer service to discuss their options.

“We understand that getting an unexpected high bill can be upsetting,” said Terry McKenzie, senior manager of customer solutions, in a press release. “We want customers to contact us so we can find the best resolution for them.”

Options for customers include:

• Sending customer service an electronic photo of the meter so the bill can be reviewed to reflect actual usage.

• Signing up for BudgetPay level billing service.

• There are also resources in the county to help customers keep their power on if they cannot pay their bill.

McKenzie encouraged customers to e-mail their concerns if possible, due to increased call volume. Emails will be answered as quickly as possible.

Grant PUD said it is also important to note that all meters in the county are still being manually read, including the new Advanced Metering Program meters. Eventually the new AMP meters will be read remotely when the utility has completed and tested the interface to operate the remote reads. One of the benefits of AMP meters is to eliminate estimations and increase accuracy and efficiencies.

By Post-Register Staff