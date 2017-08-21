Posted on Aug 21, 2017

Conference center projects advance; waste shipments plan fades

Several of the Port of Quincy’s projects are visibly advancing, while another, the proposed shipment of municipal solid waste in containers through the port’s intermodal facility, has come to a halt.

Waste Management Inc. in November 2016 proposed to the port and Quincy public to bring the containers of waste in by rail, move them to trucks at the Quincy intermodal yard, and drive them up to the company’s landfill east of East Wenatchee. After being emptied at the landfill, the containers were to be trucked back to Quincy and shipped out by rail.

The company’s proposal was in preparation for its bid for waste from Snohomish County, in Western Washington. Port commissioners were ready to work with the company and signed an interim contract in January. The plan met with some controversy locally, mainly over traffic concerns.

Company officials confirmed Tuesday that Waste Management did not get the contract with Snohomish County. So, those containers won’t be coming through Quincy.

Meanwhile, port commissioners pushed ahead on plans for a road into the port’s industrial park in George. At the board’s meeting Aug. 9, all three commissioners were present, and they discussed the construction plan and timeline with Larry Julius of Gray & Osborne Inc., a consulting engineering firm. Julius expressed a bit of concern over the bidding climate, noting some recent increases in material costs.

Bids on the road project will be accepted Aug. 24 at the port office until 2 p.m.

Construction on the road is expected to start after Labor Day.

The new road could spur development in the industrial park and lift the economy in George.

Commissioners also held a public hearing Aug. 9 on the proposed sale of approximately 5 acres in the industrial park to Ancient Lake Wine Co., a growing company located there. There were no comments about the sale. A vote on it is expected at the next board meeting.

In other port business, Chris Dowd, grounds superintendent at Colockum Ridge Golf Course, brought up a project to bring in gravel for the parking area at the pro shop. Commissioners and Dowd discussed how much gravel would be needed and what it might cost. Commissioner Patric Connelly suggested getting three truckloads of rock and seeing how much it covers, and that plan was agreed to.

Dowd also presented an estimate to pave the cart paths on the golf course with asphalt, but that was not acted on.

At the Aug. 9 meeting, commissioners considered adding a heating and cooling air duct that would serve the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce’s office space, which occupies the southwest corner of the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center.

Also, the floor covering that commissioners had approved for the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center was installed Aug. 14-15.

The planned project to connect the port’s two side-by-side buildings on F Street SW is also well underway, with construction of the passage appearing about half complete.

Commissioners noted that some of the trees out front along F Street SW are dead. The port will wait to remove them until after Nick Parker double-checks the ownership of the trees.

“I think we are all in concurrence that those trees out there have got to go,” said Commissioner Curt Morris.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com