Your Community News Source for the Quincy Valley

Posted on Mar 15, 2017 in Community

Cookin’ up some solidarity

Children and grownups met at Quincy High School last week for a Quincy tradition: the fourth-graders’ spaghetti feed.

From the top, Arturo Fernandez enjoys a dish of pasta next to his children Endrei and Julian, the latter of whom apparently was “pasta” his bedtime;

fourth-graders helped the grown-up servers, which is another tradition of the spaghetti feed;

those youngsters who stayed awake were not shy at all in showing off how much they enjoyed the spaghetti. Funds gathered at the spaghetti feed will help pay for a fourth-grade trip to the Seattle area.

Photos by Sebastian Moraga/Post-Register

