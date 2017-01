Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 26, 2017 in Sports

Correction

In last week’s edition of the Quincy Valley Post-Register, the article about the upcoming Back The Jacks fundraiser listed the event’s date as Feb. 3.

The fundraiser will take place Feb. 4 at the Quincy Community Center, also known as the Quincy Valley Business and Conference Center, from 6-9 p.m.

Tickets to the event are $30 each, and are for sale at Quincy Hardware and Lumber.

This event is for adults only.