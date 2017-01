Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 26, 2017 in News

Correction

A story by the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association Olympia Bureau about a pilot program testing a road usage charge contained errors. The story was published in the Jan. 19 edition of the QVPR.

The Washington State Transportation Commission is running the pilot program. Reema Griffith is the commission’s executive director. The pilot program using volunteers has a one-year term. Oregon is the only state that has implemented such a program.