Posted on Oct 28, 2017

Cory Medina will not return to coach Jacks girls track and field team

Citing a desire to coach his children, former Quincy track standout and girls’ head track coach Cory Medina said he will not return to the team when the season starts in 2018.

A record-holder for Quincy High School Track to this day, and a father of three, the oldest of whom is six years old, Medina said his schedule was becoming too crowded.

“I am coaching my son’s micro-soccer team, I had the girls’ basketball camp, we had church on Wednesdays, and it’s piled up,” he said. “I had to pick one thing.”

Last year, he said he struggled with his packed schedule and realized that he was probably done coaching by the time the 2017 season ended.

“It wasn’t the same,” he said. “I don’t know if it was because I was tired, or because I was stressed or because I wanted to be home more.”

Medina’s children are 6, 4 and 1 year old.

“They are just getting started in the stuff they want to do,” he said. “I want to be a part of it.”

Medina will continue as head coach for the girls varsity basketball team and said he hopes to see that program grow, from the Little Jacks basketball camp on up.

“Track is in good hands,” he said. “(David) Stoddard is a great coach, and we have coach Grigg and coach Young, great coaches there.”

The position of girls head track coach will be posted in the next few days.

Medina said he has been thinking about helping out at the junior-high level. At QJHS, the season is six weeks instead of 12, only one meet is on the weekends, the rest of them are on weekdays.

After 11 seasons coaching track, following a track career in college track and high school track, he says transitioning from athlete to coach is harder than it seems.

“The hardest part is that the level I was at and how I wanted to be coached was different than the majority of athletes,” he said. “I was a college-level athlete. I wanted to be pushed. And the majority of the athletes that come in are not like that.”

“If somebody is in track just because they want to get in better shape, then talking to them about strategy, running races and this and that, it’s not the same,” Medina said. “They just want to be there because they want to hang out and look better. As a coach, that was hard for me to learn, and adapt to that.”

If given the chance to do it over, he would not change things. It’s just all a part of growing, he said, “and I would not want to take a shortcut on growing.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com