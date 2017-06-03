Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News

Crescent Bar’s new boat launch opens

The long Memorial Day weekend – traditionally big days for fun at Crescent Bar – began Saturday with sun and temperatures in the mid-80s.

Boaters had easy access to the water: Grant PUD has built a public two-lane boat ramp and long dock on the north side of the channel – the same place where a boat ramp was before, but bigger and better. The parking lot is paved and striped, and fuel is available.



The boat ramp on the other side of the channel, on the island, is also open, but it has not been re-built.

Boaters were using both launches on Saturday.

Some vacationers walking around the channel area on Saturday were looking for a beach. There is access to the water along the channel south of the white condominiums, facing the cliffs. Some families on foot found their way over the bridge, south along the road, then left around the condos.

Grant PUD is in the process of renovating the public recreation facilities on its property on Crescent Bar Island and north of the island. The former campground area and popular, large beach there are closed, fenced off for construction. More facilities are expected to be done and open in June.

Michael Walsh, owner of Tower Pizza and Sunworks at Crescent Bar, now in his 17th year of business, welcomed the Memorial Day weekend crowd but was concerned about the parking situation. There is much less parking than there used to be.

On Saturday, his parking lot was practically full in the mid-afternoon with many cars left by boaters. He was being nice about it, but he said he would probably have to pay someone to stand and inform drivers that the parking in front of Tower Pizza is for customers.

The parking issue will affect his regular customers from Quincy the most, he said. Vacationers often can drop their boats in the water and park back at their lodgings or walk to the water, but people from Quincy might not be able to get parking when they come down after work.

“We are going to have to get strict” about the parking, he said.

He said the fact that only the new boat launch is open for Memorial Day weekend will mean that the traditionally good three days for business won’t be as good.

“It will still be a great weekend,” he said. “Once the campground is done, it will be better.”

Overall, Walsh is pleased with the renovations Grant PUD is doing.

“All the improvements are great – there’s just the parking issue.”

Fuel for boats is available and managed at the kiosk near the fuel dock. In the same kiosk is Columbia Watersport Rentals, a concessionaire offering rentals, including boats, personal watercraft, paddle boards, kayaks and golf carts. The business is operated by Warren and Susan Lybbert, of Quincy.

The former retail building by the golf course is gone, but the Island Cup and Cone ice cream shop re-opened on Friday next to the Sunfire Grill at Sunserra.

Friends Riviera Bistro, a restaurant that opened in Sunserra in December, on Saturday extended its hours for the season, opening at 8 a.m.

At least two Grant County Sheriff vehicles were in the area on Saturday.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police had three officers in the main boating area, said Sgt. Dan Klump, and others from the department were on duty at other recreational sites on Saturday.

A big part of what they were doing was education along with enforcement, he said, promoting safety on the water and the idea of a designated skipper for each boat. Klump said they had arrested one person as of 5 p.m. on Saturday at Crescent Bar.

“A lot of locals are thanking us for being here,” Klump said. “We are trying to reduce the deaths we see in the state especially in coordination with alcohol.”

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com