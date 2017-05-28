Posted on May 28, 2017 in News

Crescent Bar’s new boat launch opens

The long Memorial Day weekend – a traditionally big day for fun at Crescent Bar – began Saturday with sun and temperatures in the mid-80s.

Boaters had easy access to the water: Grant PUD has built a public two-lane boat ramp and long dock on the north side of the channel – the same place where a boat ramp was before. The parking lot is paved and striped, and fuel is available.

The boat ramp on the other side of the channel, on the island, is also open, but it has not been rebuilt.

Boaters were using both launches on Saturday.

Officers from Washington State Fish and Wildlife were at the boating main boating area, doing their job to encourage sober and safe boating.

Some vacationers walking around the channel area on Saturday were looking for a beach. There is access to the water along the channel south of the white condominiums, facing the cliffs. Some families on foot found their way over the bridge, south along the road, then left around the condos.

Attention is needed when walking in the public areas as some facilities are still under construction.

Grant PUD is in the process of renovating the public recreation facilities on its property on Crescent Bar Island and north of the island. The former campground area and popular, large beach there are closed, fenced off for construction. More facilities are expected to be done and open in June.

Businesses serving vacationers are open.

Tips for vacationers

There are long parking slips for vehicles towing boat trailers next to the docks. Single cars are supposed to park further east, where there 10 spots for cars.

There is a separate parking lot to the north, adjacent to the newly built boat launches and docks, that is for customers of Tower Pizza and the Sunworks Boutique. Lots of boaters on Saturday were leaving their cars in this lot, creating a parking problem for the businesses, whose lot it is.

At the kiosk next to the fuel dock, a concessionaire offers rentals, including boats, personal watercraft, paddle boards, kayaks and golf carts.

The former retail building by the golf course is gone, but the Island Cup and Cone ice cream shop reopened on Friday next to the Sunfire Grill at Sunserra.

Friends Riviera Bistro, a restaurant that opened in December, extended its hours for the season, opening at 8 a.m., beginning Saturday. The restaurant is on the right, as drivers enter Sunserra, descending down the curvy road from the highway.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com