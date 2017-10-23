Posted on Oct 23, 2017

Crunch time nears for volleyball team

The Jacks bounced back from a bewildering home loss to Ephrata Oct. 12 with a thumping of winless Wapato on the road Oct. 17.

The loss to the striped rivals from the county seat left the Quincy fandom scratching their heads. Not only had the Quincy Lady Jacks played top team Prosser tough on the preceding matchup, but Quincy started the Ephrata clash by putting up quite a fight, before dropping the set 25-23.

The overmatched Lady Jacks did not sniff the 20 point mark the rest of the way, scoring barely above a dozen in the third game and 11 in the second.

“They served tough, we got aced 26 times,” head coach Dean Pratt said after the Tigers left town. “And you’re not going to win when you get aced 26 times. It’s frustrating. We practiced pretty well, and played pretty well against Prosser. We are getting there, but it’s frustrating.”

The Lady Jacks’ loss to Ephrata left them with the responsibility to win out in order to qualify for districts. They started the task by traveling to Wapato and winning 3-1.

Next up, the Lady Jacks host East Valley Yakima Thursday in a rematch of a 3-0 road loss to the Red Devils in September. Then, they host Grandview Oct. 24. Quincy swept the Greyhounds in September on the road.

Tipoff for both games is 7 p.m. at Woodworth Court.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com