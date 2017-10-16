Posted on Oct 16, 2017

CTC seeks award nominations

Every year, the Quincy Communities That Care Coalition recognizes a few community members for their volunteerism, advocacy or leadership. This year, the coalition is accepting nominations for adults and young people from Quincy who have helped the community achieve the CTC’s vision for healthy, drug-free and successful Quincy youth.

Award winners will be recognized at the annual coalition meeting on Nov. 9.

The Youth Civic Service Award is for a student who has demonstrated outstanding community service to the Quincy Valley.

The Youth Leadership Award is for a student who has demonstrated excellence and a track record of being a leader and role model for their peers.

The Lifetime Youth Advocacy Award recognizes an adult who has a legacy of dedicating time, energy or resource commitments that positively supported Quincy Valley youth.

When nominating, the more information that is provided about nominees, the better the selection panel will be able to consider them for this recognition, CTC said.

To place nominations, go to https://goo.gl/forms/gUwVyHKGY3wqGYZy2. More than one person may be nominated in each category. Nominations must be received by Monday, Oct. 23, at 5 p.m.

