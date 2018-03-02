Posted on Mar 2, 2018

Dance team ends regular season on home court

With their bodies in Quincy but with their hopes and dreams in Selah, the Quincy High School Dance Team, known as the Jills, performed at the Snowflake Shimmer, their lone home date of the season Feb. 24.

The dance team did not place, but it did not matter as the squad had already qualified for the district competition in Selah a few weeks ago during a performance in Moses Lake.

The Jills took to Woodworth Court with a somewhat reduced contingent. Three students were sidelined, including Caitlyn Schuler, who said she hopes to be over her foot sprain in time for districts.

Schuler, a junior, said the team did really well in front of their home crowd. She watched the performance holding on to crutches, but still managed to pose for photos with her teammates after the performance, which opened the Shimmer.

“The girls did better than we expected it to go,” said Schuler of her team, which scored 202. 3, just a little bit lower than the 202.5 score that qualified the team to Districts.

The team underwent a lot of changes in the days prior to the Snowflake Shimmer, Schuler said, which makes such a high score remarkable.

Team head coach Alyssa Santos did not return the QVPR’s messages.

To Schuler, watching her team perform knowing it was going to district no matter what was a great deal less stressful than last year’s Shimmer, in which the team performed with a berth to districts on the line.

“It’s a good feeling to know we are going to districts this year,” she said, adding that she wants to make it to state.

The district competition is scheduled for March 10 at SHS. A score of 210 or higher qualifies the Jills to state, which will take place at the end of the month of March at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@qvpr.com