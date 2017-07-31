Posted on Jul 31, 2017 in Sports

Deadline set for fall soccer signups

The deadline to register for the fall 2017 season of Columbia Basin Youth Soccer is Aug. 4. The fee is $70 for teams U8-U11/12, players born 2006 to 2010.

Forms are available at Quincy Parks and Rec, 115 First Ave. SW, or at the Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S or at Washington Federal Bank, 500 Central Ave. S.

Register online at www.cbsoccer.com or call 509-237-3580.

Players in U4-U7 categories, born between 2011-2013 may play on the local Quincy Parks and Rec league.

Registration for those categories and age groups will be held at the beginning of August or at the beginning of September.

Coaches and volunteers are always needed. If you are interested, call 654-5434.