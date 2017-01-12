Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 12, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Dean Durfee

Dean M. Durfee, of Quincy, passed away Jan. 4, 2017. He was 81 years old. He was born Nov. 3, 1935, in Almo, Idaho, to Ralph and Kturah Durfee. He attended schools in the Rupert, Idaho, area.

He married Anne Lemke on July 10, 1957, in Elko, Nev. They moved to the Quincy area in 1965, where Dean worked in the agricultural field for many years.

Dean enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, playing horseshoes, cards and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Anne, their three children: Ray (Carrie) Durfee, of Creston; Gary (Barb) Durfee and Janice (Wes) Stephens, all of Ephrata; eight grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nona and Wanda; and five brothers – Lonnie; his twin brother, Dennie; Cliff; Bill and Eldon – plus numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Thelma, Rhoda, Barbara and Cleo.

A celebration of life service was held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel in Quincy.

