Posted on Feb 15, 2018

Death notice: Anna L. Rau

Anna L. Rau, 85, of Quincy, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the Pioneer Church, which is located at the Quincy Valley Historical Society Museum.

Interment will be at the Quincy Valley Cemetery, Quincy, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Anna’s name to the Quincy Animal Shelter.