Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Mar 9, 2017 in Obituaries

Death notice: Lewis Bressler

Lewis R. Bressler, 74, a resident of Moses Lake, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Samaritan Hospital, his family at his side.

Please sign the online guestbook or leave a note for the family at www.kayserschapel.com. Arrangements are in care of Kayser’s Chapel & Crematory.