Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 5, 2017 in Obituaries

Death notice: Richard “Dick” Rylaarsdam

Richard “Dick” Rylaarsdam, 77, of the Quincy-George area passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at the Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave. SW, Quincy.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.