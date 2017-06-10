Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News

Debbie Belew-Nyquist is the next principal of QHS

An educator with an extensive resume and a passion for public schools, Debbie Belew-Nyquist has been tapped to lead Quincy High School starting in July.

Belew-Nyquist, principal at Renton’s McKnight Middle School, replaces David Talley, who will return to teaching science at the same school he has led for eight years.

During her remarks at an introductory gathering for students and staff at Quincy High School on Thursday, Belew-Nyquist thanked Talley and said she looked forward to working with him.

“We are here because we are all going to be focused on our students’ growth and achievement,” she told the group.

After the gathering, Talley said he felt good handing the reins over to Belew-Nyquist.

“In talking to people, it sounds like she was the committees’ and the groups’ first choice, although they had really good candidates,” Talley said. “In the brief time I have had to speak with her, she seems very interested and willing to come in and look and listen and ask questions about what we have been doing.”

Belew-Nyquist was selected over two other finalists, Wenatchee High School’s Dean of Students B.J. Kuntz and Camas High School’s Associate Principal Ellise Anderson, for the job.

America Simental, a member of the student group that helped interview Belew-Nyquist and led her around the building last week when all three finalists came to Quincy, said she was excited to see what the new principal can do.

Cynthia Diaz, another student member of the group, agreed with Simental.

“Knowing that she has helped other high schools be among the top 500 in the nation, I’m really excited to see how she plans to help our school have our test scores be higher,” she said.

Belew-Nyquist said the friendliness of the community, the beauty of the area, and the upcoming state-of-the-art high school all drew her to the job.

“It’s a pretty remarkable place,” she said. “Strong leadership and a gem of an opportunity.”

Moving an entire high school will require a lot of work to ensure a smooth transition, she said. At the same time, she said she anticipated a lot of celebration surrounding the new high school.

“It’s quite an accomplishment for a community of any size to be building a school and to have such a beautiful setting,” she said.

She said she wants to get to know staff, students and the community, to be visible and “do a lot of listening, more than talking,” and establish trust.

As that trust develops, the work of identifying areas of improvement begins, hearing from all groups and ensuring students are taken care of.

“Bottom line is, we are here to serve our students, to make sure that they are ready to meet their future when they leave us,” she said.

In addition to McKnight Middle School, Belew-Nyquist led Los Alamos High School, ranked in 2017 as one of the top five high schools in the state by U.S. News and World Report. She has also worked at Central-Kitsap High School and led a K-8 private school in San Diego.

“It was interesting, but I’m definitely a public school educator,” she said. “It’s a conviction that all students deserve the opportunity to have a rigorous and relevant education, and I believe in the promise of public education to deliver that to all students.”

