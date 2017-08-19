Posted on Aug 19, 2017

Department of Ecology begins study of air quality in Quincy

Washington state scientists will collect data on several types of air pollution in Quincy, following significant increases in population and economic development, including 10 new industrial facilities, according to information released by the Washington Department of Ecology.

The Department of Ecology is conducting a one-year air monitoring study to better understand general air quality and contributions from the different types of pollution that may affect the community, the department said in a July press release.

Ecology installed a monitoring station in northeast Quincy, at approximately 330 C St. NE. Department personnel will gather information on weather conditions and measure fine particle pollution. Air monitors will also collect data on pollution associated with diesel engine exhaust that comes from sources like vehicles, trains and generators.

Fine particle pollution, like what’s found in smoke and diesel exhaust, can harm people’s health, the press release said. Generally, young children, older adults, and people with lung or heart diseases are most at risk from exposure.

“We recognized that Quincy had seen a lot of changes that could affect pollution levels,” said Eastern Region Air Quality Section Manager Karen Wood in the press release. “Studying air quality will improve how we develop clean air permits and help the community with planning for growth.”

Ecology has completed similar studies in other Washington communities, including Coulee City in 2010 and Metaline Falls in 2016. Projects are selected as funding becomes available.

Data from the air monitoring site will be available on Ecology’s real-time air monitoring network. Scientists will evaluate the data, update computer models used to make air permit decisions, and share the study conclusions late next year.

By Post-Register Staff