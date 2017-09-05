Posted on Sep 5, 2017

‘Dinner Before Dawn’ opens at Masquers Theater Sept. 15

“Dinner Before Dawn,” a comedy directed and co-written by Andrew Covarrubias is the latest show at Soap Lake’s iconic playhouse, Masquers Theater.

The play transpires entirely at a 24-hour diner, late at night, where characters show up and their stories become entangled in ways none could have foreseen, Covarrubias said.

Written by Covarrubias and his fiancee Theresa Freeman, the play became the couple’s brainchild after eating at a Moses Lake eatery after performing in a play. While conversing with a waitress, she suggested they write a play about a diner.

A year and a half later, “Dinner Before Dawn,” was completed. A first-time director, Covarrubias says the writing process helped him and Freeman get to know each other better.

In addition, “When we work together, we can make something far better than either of us can write alone,” he said, adding that the couple is working on writing a musical.

Having been an actor previously helped him in his first time as a director, Covarrubias said. After “Dinner Before Dawn” is over, Covarrubias said he would like to go back to acting.

Schedule conflicts kept Freeman from being co-director, he said. Moreover, he said that between them, she’s more creative and he’s more organized, and “her creativity was invaluable when writing this play, but directing requires more organization skill,” he added.

The play has some dramatic elements, but it’s definitely a comedy, Covarrubias said.

“We have a couple of characters that basically every time they open their mouths, they say something funny,” he said.

The show stars community actors ranging from their teens to their sixties in age, which makes this a show that can attract a broad audience.

“All these characters have distinct personalities,” Covarrubias said. “By having such a wide variety of types of characters and different storylines going on, there’s something for everyone,” he said.

Having to know every detail of everything about the play makes “Dinner Before Dawn” the biggest project he has ever worked on, Covarrubias said.

With opening day two weeks away, he says he is excited to see the finished product.

The cast, he says, improves with every rehearsal, and “I’m really excited to see them at their very best, once they know this inside and out,” he said.

Tickets are $14 with a $4 discount for students and seniors.

Shows are scheduled for Sept. 15-16, 22-23 and 29-30 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees are scheduled for Sept. 17, 24 and Oct. 1 at 2 p.m.

To reserve tickets, visit www.masquers.com or call 509-246-2611.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com