Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in News

District extends QHS principal search

Citing a desire to “get it right,” the Quincy School District has extended the deadline for applicants to the job of Quincy High School principal.

“We have some candidates that we might be interested in interviewing,” Superintendent John Boyd said, “but we want to cast a wider net and be able to get more candidates for a broader pool.”

The initial deadline was April 18, and although the district has not set a specific date, Boyd said the interested candidates will have at least two more weeks to apply. The new deadline will probably be the first week in May, Boyd added.

The district needs a new principal by July 1. Current principal David Talley’s contract expires that day, and he has said he will return to teaching science next year, after eight years at the helm.

“It’s a really important position for us, and we want to make sure we get the best possible fit for our high school,” Boyd said. “We are not going to settle; we are going to find the right fit, even if it means finding an interim person to do it while we extend the search.”

Asked what the district seeks, Boyd said that, ideally, the district would like to have someone who has been a principal, although, it would “certainly consider” an assistant principal on the rise.

“You have to have familiarity with a high school and understand all the intricacies of it,” Boyd said, “because a high school is complex. You got athletics, you got graduation requirements, you got all the activities associated with it.”

And since this is Quincy, the potential next principal needs to be here and “committed to the community,” Boyd said, with an ability to interact and build relationships at all levels.

In addition, the district has hired a recruitment firm to help find more candidates. The firm, Northwest Leadership Associates, was the same firm the district used when it hired Boyd about three years ago.

“It’s a big decision,” Boyd said. “It’s going to be somebody who is going to be in our community for years to come, and it’s a really important position for the community, so spending a little resources, I think it’s well worth it.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com