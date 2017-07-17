Posted on Jul 17, 2017 in News

District holds groundbreaking for Ancient Lakes Elementary

The oldest building is now ancient.

Quincy Junior High School, the oldest building in the Quincy School District, has officially begun its countdown toward becoming Ancient Lakes Elementary, with the official groundbreaking taking place July 10.

School officials, district leaders and the general public were invited to the ceremony, which included short speeches and ceremonial shovels, outside Quincy Junior High School – a building that will undergo its third incarnation as ALES, opening in 2019.

Before it was the junior high, the building housed Quincy’s high school. The daughter-in-law of a graduate of the high school in that building was on hand to take a golden shovel to brown dirt.

“The fact that we are able to re-use this old, historic building is exciting,” said Tricia Lubach, the daughter-in-law and also the head of the Quincy School Board, “because it shows we are trying to be really careful with taxpayer money. I’m excited that we are taking this building and turning it into something that will be new and high-tech and ready for today’s learning.”

The building structure will be saved, Lubach said, but the design will make it look more modern and more welcoming to little children. Things like colored glass will be featured on the outside, she added.

“It still retains the flavor of the old building,” she said.

In addition, the district was able to score matching funds from the state thanks to its decision to use an existing building rather than build a new one.

“We were able to capture some state dollars that otherwise we would not have been able to,” she said.

Once the junior high becomes Ancient Lakes Elementary School, the current high school will become a middle school, which will house students in grades 6-8.

The name of the new middle school has not been chosen, but both Nik Bergman, assistant superintendent of Quincy School District, and John Boyd, superintendent of Quincy School District, said that Quincy Middle School is an early preference of theirs.

A local parent, Bart Yeates, who serves on the Quincy School District Community Advisory Committee – a group of residents working with the district on its construction projects – attended the groundbreaking ceremony. Afterward, Yeates said the process of designing the school projects was an open process, it was fun for him to participate in it, and the committee of local people is still involved. Yeates’ 12-year-old son, Jackson, will be in 7th grade this fall at QJHS.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com. Dave Burgess contributed to this report.