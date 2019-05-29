Posted on May 28, 2019

District offers free supplies for K-5 students

Quincy School District will provide all school supplies for students in grades K-5 for the 2019-20 school year.

The district made the announcement on its Facebook page on May 9, adding that on Sept. 3, the first day of school, students from those grades need only bring a backpack to school.

“One of the things we realize is, families going into that time of year, they have to buy clothes and school materials and even if you have a well-paying job, it’s a lot of money,” Quincy public schools chief John Boyd said. “We are well-resourced as a district, our community has been generous with levy funds, so we thought it would be a good time to help our families so they can focus on other things to prepare kids for school.”

By Post-Register Staff