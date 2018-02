Posted on Feb 19, 2018

Double Diamond builds additional space in Quincy

The metal frame of a new building rises impressively on the west side of Double Diamond Fruit’s facilities at 1801 F St. SW, Quincy. The large construction project catches eyes along State Route 28 on the west end of Quincy. The foundation went in this winter, and the frame went up last week. Double Diamond’s additional building measures 200 feet by 150 feet, covering 30,000 square feet.