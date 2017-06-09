Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Sports

Dru Gimlin Basketball Tournament to return to downtown

With the promise of sweat, and sunlight to go with those prized long-sleeve shirts for the champions, the Dru Gimlin street basketball tournament will return this Saturday to Quincy.

Teams will range from third- and fourth-graders to 35-years-olds and up, with brackets for both male and female players.

Deadline to register is Friday at noon, on the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce’s website, www.quincyvalley.org.

Levi Heyen, the head coach for Cashmere High School’s boys hoops team and a former Quincy teacher and assistant, says volunteers are always welcome, to monitor courts, keep scores and referee games.

“We have had a lot of people in the past who have done it for years, and they are getting to the point now where they are ready to go watch their grandkids play, or it’s time to give other people the chance to give it a go,” said Heyen, who coached Gimlin, a Jackrabbit standout, before the latter died in a car crash in 2003.

No experience is necessary to volunteer, said Heyen, who se daughter will play Saturday.

“I kind of have the good job,” he said. “I just put out small little fires if there is an issue. All the hard work is done before the tournament. People like Lisa Karstetter and Stephanie Keller, and all the students putting this thing on.”

Money raised in this tournament goes toward scholarships for Quincy students.

“It’s an amazing tournament for an amazing cause,” Heyen said. “And it’s all in the name of one of the most passionate basketball players and one of the greatest kids I have ever been involved with, in the classroom, on the court and in life.”

He said, “It’s so great that other generations hear his name and they get to ask who he was and then we get to tell them.”

Games are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, and Heyen recommended that teams show up to check in no later than 8:30 a.m, to get signed up and get their schedules.

“Drink tons of water and find somewhere with lots of shade,” Heyen recommended to the first-time players. “I wouldn’t worry too much about the wins and losses. We are all competitive, obviously, and we want to win, but the point is to have fun playing basketball and competing.”

Skies are expected to be partly cloudy. If you don’t still think you can find a place with shade, bring a big hat, he added.

“There’s usually great food, great concessions, shaved ice,” Heyen said. “You don’t need to bring a lunch.”

Then, there’s the long-sleeve shirt, a perplexing trophy for a June outdoor tournament.

“People are so proud of them,” he said. “I still have every one of them that I got and I really love ‘em. I wear ‘em all the time. Everybody loves them, and gets their picture taken with them on. They are hot and sweaty and it’s 90 degrees, but they are going to put that long sleeve shirt on.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com