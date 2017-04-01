Posted on Apr 1, 2017 in Sports

Dru Gimlin hoops tourney needs volunteer court monitors

The Dru Gimlin street basketball tournament wants you to sweat it out.

But for a good cause.

The tournament, which honors the memory of the late Quincy hoops star and raises money for scholarships, uniforms, athletic footwear, books and varied youth sport programs in the area, needs volunteer court monitors and refs for its 2017 edition this summer.

Levi Heyen, a former assistant coach for Quincy hoops and now the head coach at Cashmere high school, says volunteer court monitors are hard to find and those who are there are getting a little bit older.

After volunteering for quite a few years, some of them aren’t as keen to stand in the sun for hours as they once were.

“We are trying to get some new people in there,” said Heyen, who named his son after Gimlin.

“We need volunteers in all capacities, but yeah, court monitors,” Heyen said. “It’s hard to ask people to stand on a court from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. especially when we have been very fortunate with great weather. It drains you, so we need more monitors that can help control the game and kind of be officials for the younger ages.”

Up until the eighth-grade level games, the court monitors act as refs. From there on up, the players kind of referee themselves, and the monitors just keep an eye on things.

“It’s a pretty easy gig, but it’s hard for people to do it all day long.”

Court monitors and refs tend to be at least upperclassmen in high school. Sometimes it’s players’ parents, sometimes it’s just community members and college students.

A deep knowledge of the game is not required, just the basics will do, Heyen said. Volunteers will need to stand for a couple of hours at a time, and they might want to bring a hat to protect themselves from the sun.

Volunteer refs don’t need to come from Quincy, Heyen said, they can be from anywhere.

“It’s not a paid position,” Heyen said, “but it’s huge in making the tournament successful.”

If the needed volunteers don’t turn up, the tournament will still happen, but the workload will ask a lot of the few volunteers that do show up year after year, Heyen said.

“It asks so much of them, to stay out there all day long,” Heyen said. “The tournament will happen, but it will make it really hard on the people that are there. I mean, it’s so much nicer with more volunteers, and it’s for such a great cause.”

He then added, “it’s really important that we have more volunteers because that money goes back to the kids immediately,”

To learn more, contact Stephanie Keller at the Quincy City Hall, 787-3523.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com