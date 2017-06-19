Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Sports

Dru Gimlin tourney reunites buddies

All it took was a day and the Dru Gimlin tournament. See a video of the event here.

One day after they ceased being teammates, having graduated from Quincy High School on a Friday, members of both varsity basketball squads took to the court on June 10, this time as mortal enemies.

Well, maybe not mortal. But on different teams. Danny Chavez and Gates Petersen, longtime teammates as members of the Jacks, now exchanged good-natured barbs on the streets of Quincy during the Dru Gimlin 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

Chavez and fellow grad Kevin Rios delighted in exchanging pleasantries with Petersen mostly based on what they saw was Petersen’s extremely generous view of his own basketball skills.

The girls remained just as competitive, with a tie-dyed squad wanting to repeat as champions no matter what, even if they had to beat those whom up until a day earlier could be considered teammates.

Twice over, as a matter of fact. Rachel Faw and Natalie Thomsen teamed up to earn a medal during the state tennis tournament at the University of Washington in May. Not even a month later, there they were, grunting and running past each other on the streets of their hometown, trying to earn, not a medal, but a long-sleeve shirt that would certify them as champs.

One difference, teammate Mashayla Schaapman said, is that the girls’ game doesn’t get intense to the point of trash talk. It’s competitive, yes, she said, but girls don’t trash talk. That’s the boys’ bad habit.

Then, a teammate of Schaapman missed a shot.

“D(arn) it!,” Schaapman said.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com