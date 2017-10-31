Posted on Oct 31, 2017

Drug bust ‘huge,’ sheriff says

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a traffic stop earlier this month led to a major seizure of drugs.

After an Oct. 5 traffic stop by Moses Lake Police Department, when a suspect was found with nearly eight pounds of methamphetamine and heroin, a Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team investigation led to an additional seven warrants served, GCSO said. Those busts netted 25 more pounds of methamphetamine, seven pounds of heroin, and 40 pounds of processed marijuana with a combined street value of $1.2 million.

“This is huge. In fact, it’s the largest drug seizure in the history of INET,” Sheriff Tom Jones said in a press release.

Arrested during this series of investigations was Maria Chavez Diaz, age 27, of Moses Lake, GCSO said. The suspect arrested on Oct. 5 that led to the subsequent investigations, José Miranda, was in federal custody on drug charges at the time of the GCSO announcement, Oct. 17.

The warrants were served on homes and storage units throughout the county. Also recovered were nine guns (two of them stolen), ballistic body armor, a money counter and a metal detector.

“Moses Lake Police Department’s proactive traffic enforcement program that yielded the arrest of José Miranda was a significant contributor to the subsequent warrants and seizures,” Sheriff Tom Jones said in a press release. “Well done, INET and MLPD. Together a tremendous amount of illegal drugs are out of our community.”

INET includes detectives from Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Moses Lake Police Department, Ephrata Police Department and Washington State Patrol.

By Post-Register Staff