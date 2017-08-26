Posted on Aug 26, 2017

Dual vice principal has ties to Quincy area

The daughter of a former Quincy alum and teacher, Tiffany Viall returns to a place she feels like she knows.

Viall (pronounced Vi-AL) is the new dual vice principal at two of Quincy’s elementary schools, Mountain View and Pioneer. The announcement was made the first week in August.

The position will last for two years, until schools are realigned in 2019.

Viall, an instructional coach in the Wenatchee School District for 11 years who just earned her master’s degree in educational administration from Washington State University, said that although she had been applying for two positions – the Quincy one and another one in her district – Quincy was her first choice.

“They can expect a positive energy, a servant leader to help support them in whatever they need – classroom management, instruction, what they are needing to be successful in their classroom,” she said, when asked what the teachers at both schools may expect of her.

After more than a decade at the job in Wenatchee, Viall said she knew last year she was ready to move on.

In addition, she likes the small-community feel of Quincy, and has “heard wonderful things” about the district from people all around the state. Viall also had applied for the position of Monument Elementary principal in March.

“I heard it was a very progressive district, moving in the right direction to help students and staff members prepare for the 21st century,” she said, praising the community’s support of the schools at the ballot box.

In addition to Wenatchee, Viall has taught in the Bay Area and Federal Way.

When asked how teaching and coaching grownups had prepared her for a two-year stint at a job involving children, she said, “Beautifully. I was stationed at an elementary school for four days a week, it was really my home; I was interacting with teachers and students K-5, on a daily basis; and I had a two-year-long internship where I was the right-hand-man of my principal, so to speak.”

This job, she said, marries perfectly with her experience, particularly in the area of Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (PBIS.)

Viall said there will be job opportunities in the district after her two years as dual VP are up, so she’s not worried.

“I’m excited to be here,” she said, later adding, “I’m not reinventing the wheel. I’m there to support the principals and their visions for the school.”

Her grandparents lived here, her father taught at Quincy Junior High School, and she says she has plenty of memories of traveling to Quincy to visit family.

Now she will travel to Quincy every day, commuting from Wenatchee, and she can’t wait.

A successful time as dual VP would entail developing strong relationships at all levels in the schools, she said.

“What is needed is to have administration and leadership that fully support students and teachers,” she said. “From what I know of Colleen (Frerks, principal at Pioneer) and Alesha (Porter, first-year principal at Mountain View), they are going to be great administrators and great leaders.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com