Posted on Nov 7, 2017

Early Election Day results have Worley up

The 2017 general election wrapped up on Tuesday night, and the first ballot count showed Paul Worley in the lead to become the next mayor of Quincy.

According to tallies by Grant County, Worley received 360 votes for 57 percent of the 632 votes counted, not including write-ins, and Scott Lybbert received 272 votes for 43 percent of the total. The two were the remaining candidates from a four-candidate primary.

For Quincy City Council Member No. 2, Luke Garrison led the voting, with 359, or 66 percent, in the first tally. Meanwhile, Joel Martin received 187 votes, or 34 percent of the total. In the first count released, 546 votes were cast for the city council seat, not including write-ins.

Also on the ballot, Proposition 1, a maintenance and operations levy for Grant County Public Hospital District 2, which supports Quincy Valley Medical Center, garnered 57 percent of the votes in the first tally released. The measure requires 60 percent of votes cast in favor to pass. There were 772 in favor and 591 against (43 percent).

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com