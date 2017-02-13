Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Feb 13, 2017 in Sports

Eight wrestlers advance to regionals at Ellensburg

Eight wrestlers, including a district champion, will represent the Quincy Jacks wrestling team Feb. 11 at regionals in Ellensburg.

In total, the delegation of boys in green-and-gold singlets will reach 10 with two alternates, but eight of them are assured at least two matches.

‘Two’ is the key word for success . If a wrestler wins two matches before he loses two matches, he punches his ticket to the state tournament, the fabled Mat Classic at the Tacoma Dome.

Joining district champion Raul Barajas (132 lbs.) in Ellensburg will be Tanner Wallace as bronze-medalist at 160 lbs., Rey Rubio, bronze medalist at 285 lbs, Jerry Hodges who finished fifth at 195 lbs., Victor Tafoya who finished fifth at 170 lbs., Ruben “Boy” Vargas who finished fifth at 220 lbs., Ray Robinson and Nathan Ramirez, who finished sixth in their respective weight classes.

Devon Salcedo (145 lbs.) and Geo Garcia (152 lbs.) will travel as alternates.

Qualifying eight wrestlers for regional matches falls just shy of head coach Greg Martinez’ threshold for a good showing at districts.

“I was hoping to get a couple more guys through,” he said. “My goal is 10 or more and we didn’t quite reach that.”

Nevertheless, the team wrestled well, Martinez said, going up against some of the top grapplers in the state.

Bouts start at 11 a.m. and they go all day, as opposed to districts, which was split across two days.

At districts, of course, no Quincy wrestler bested the performance of Barajas, who won the district championship in a thriller against A.J. Au from Selah.

The first round of the finals ended 0-0, the second round ended with Barajas trailing 1-0 after an escape. And for a minute in the third round, “the guy rode Raul super tough,” Martinez said of Barajas’ opponent Au.

With about 45 seconds left Barajas scored on a reversal, “and rode the guy out for the win.”

It’s the second consecutive win for Barajas over Au in as many years. Last year, Barajas won in overtime.

“They are familiar with each other,” Martinez said.

Rubio and Wallace finished third, taking similar paths to the podium.

Wallace had to beat teammate Geo Garcia on Day 1. On Day 2, he lost in the semifinals to an Othello wrestler, but bounced back and won three straight matches to finish in third place.

Rubio lost in the semifinals in triple overtime to another Othello wrestler, and then went on to win three more matches to earn the bronze medal spot on the podium.

Martinez praised Rubio’s achievement, noting that he was not able to wrestle a single match until after Christmas.

“For being a really big guy, he’s extremely agile,” Martinez said. “He’s a solid wrestler and a great athlete.”

Hodges had a good Friday and a tough Saturday, Martinez said.

Robinson started out as the No. 6 seed and beat the No. 3 seed, from Ephrata, no less, in an upset to qualify for the semifinals.

In semifinals, Robinson hurt his arm and had to default out of the tournament.

“That’s why he dropped down to sixth (place)” Martinez said. “We are going to take him nice and easy, return him to competition slowly, but the goal is to have a healthy Ray next Saturday.”

Ramirez was also seeded low and was able to climb a few spots.

“He was seeded eighth or ninth,” Martinez said. Ramirez finished sixth and earned a spot at regionals.

“I don’t think he was in a position where he was supposed to move on,” Martinez said. “He beat a couple of kids he wasn’t able to during the season and really had a good tournament.”

The top four wrestlers in each eight-wrestler bracket advance to State.

“Looking at it, I think we have three to five kids with a legit chance,” Martinez said. “If we get less than three I would be disappointed.”

A couple of wrestlers also are “on the bubble,” Martinez said, and their ticket hinges on how they do against wrestlers not from the CWAC.

“It’s going to be a tough day, it’s going to be a grind,” he said. “We will do the best we can to get our kids ready with a week of practice and go out there and rock and roll.”

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com