Posted on Nov 3, 2017

Election Day nears; most candidates run unopposed

The 2017 general election is in its final week, and in Quincy Valley, a few candidates – those in contested races – might be feeling pressure as they await Election Day – Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Scott Lybbert and Paul Worley are up for Quincy mayor. Joel Martin and Luke Garrison are up for Quincy City Council member 2.

Meanwhile, for most public offices up for election this year across Grant County only one candidate filed, including city council seats in George, in Quincy, and on the Quincy School District board of directors.

Also on the ballot is an important measure, Proposition 1, a maintenance and operations levy for Grant County Hospital District 2 that supports Quincy Valley Medical Center. The measure requires 60 percent of votes in favor to pass.

Many of the candidates are incumbents and have a perspective of experience in their office and with elections.

Asked about the election, Tricia Lubach, who is running unopposed for director on the Quincy School District board, said in an email: “It is an exciting time to be in Quincy. I have been honored to serve on the Quincy School District Board of Directors for the past 12 years. We have seen incredible changes over that time, including planning for the future with a community-supported bond to build a new high school, renovate George Elementary, transform the junior high into Ancient Lakes Elementary, add gyms to Mountain View and Pioneer elementary schools, upgrade the current high school to become a middle school, and reconfigure to K-5 neighborhood schools to better meet the needs of families and students. I look forward to four more years and thank you for your support!”

Asked what it is like running unopposed, Alex C. Ybarra, who is also up for director on the Quincy School District board, said in an email: “Running unopposed is nice … no campaigning! I hope that I am running unopposed because many in Quincy believe the Quincy School District is on the right path. This is a tough job because some of the decisions the board makes are contentious. We’re dealing with what most parents believe is their most important mission: their child’s future. Sometimes I ask myself why I am a School Board Director, then I remember what my brother Arni always said: ‘It’s for the kids!’ ”

David Day said he did not expect to be the only one to file for Quincy City Council member No. 5.

“I was actually surprised that nobody filed to run against me this election,” Day said in an email. “I consider serving on the City Council for the City of Quincy an honor and a privilege. I urge the citizens of Quincy to be involved. Do not just sit back and watch, we (the council) need your input. We need to hear your voice. While we as a council have an obligation to serve the citizens of Quincy, you as voters have obligations as well. First obligation is to vote. Second, be involved. Let us know how we are doing. Let us know you are happy or unhappy with our choices. We work for you.”

Ballots mailed must be postmarked by Nov. 7 to count. Ballots can also be dropped into the ballot drop box in downtown Quincy, next to the library. The ballot drop box will be locked up at 8 p.m., Nov. 7, said to Michele Blondin, an election administrator at Grant County.

Early ballot counting results are likely to be available on Nov. 7 after 8 p.m. Check www.qvpr.com for an update.

The final results won’t be certified for quite a while after Election Day. Grant County will certify results on Nov. 28, and the state is scheduled to certify the election on Dec. 7.

Uncontested races

• Andrew Royer, who is running for Quincy City Council seat 4.

• David Day, running for the Quincy City Council seat 5.

• Katie Schooler, running for George City Council position 2.

• Terry Nelson, running

for George City Council position 3.

• Julia Schooler, running for George City Council position 4.

• Patric Connelly, running for Port of Quincy (Grant County Port District No. 1) commissioner position 2.

• Michele Talley, running for Grant County Public Hospital District No. 2 commissioner position 5.

• Tricia Lubach, running for the Quincy School District director 1 seat.

• Alex Ybarra, running for the Quincy School District director 5 seat.

• Carl Yeates, running for Grant County Fire District No. 3 commissioner 1.

• Alan Williamson, running for Grant County Fire District No. 3 commissioner 2.

• Troy Davis, running for Crescent Bar Sewer District No. 1 commissioner 1.

• Kevin Hepworth, running for Crescent Bar Sewer District No. 1 commissioner 3.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com