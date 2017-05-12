Posted on May 12, 2017 in News

Filing period for local offices up for election is near

Next week is decision time for anyone considering running for local offices this year. The filing period is May 15-19.

According to the latest information, there are 15 seats in the Quincy area up for election this year.

To be precise, candidates must file with Grant County in person or online. In the county elections office, candidates can file from 8 a.m., Monday, May 15, until 5 p.m., Friday, May 19. The elections office is in the county courthouse at 35 C St. NW, Ephrata, on the main floor, to the right of the switchboard. Candidates may file the forms electronically from 9 a.m., Monday, May 15, until 4 p.m., Friday, May 19.

Grant County also has a packet of information for candidates they can pick up that gives them what they need to know about the election system, said Dedra Osborn, Grant County elections administrator.

“It is very beneficial for them,” Osborn said.

The primary election will be Aug. 1, which will arrive pretty quickly, she said. Candidates will have things to get done, including submitting statements and photos and complying with public disclosure requirements. The county will also be busy preparing the ballots that go out to voters.

Ballots for the primary must be postmarked by Aug. 1. The general election will be on Nov. 7.

The following public offices are up for election this year and of interest in the Quincy area. There is no fee to apply as a candidate for these offices, according to online information compiled by the state.

City of Quincy

City council member No. 2, 4-year short and full term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Luke Garrison.

City council member No. 4, 4-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Paul Worley.

City council member No. 5, 4-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is David Day.

Mayor, 4-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Jim Hemberry.

(Note: The term of city council member No. 6 also is listed by the city as expiring at the end of the year, but the seat at the time of this writing is not included in the election information available on the Grant County website.)

City of George

Council member No. 2, 4-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Katie Schooler.

Council member No. 3, 4-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Terry Nelson.

Council member No. 4, 4-year short and full term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Julia Schooler.

Quincy School District No. 144

School director No. 1, 4-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Tricia Lubach.

School director No. 5, at large, 4-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Alex Ybarra.

Grant County Port District No. 1

Commissioner No. 2, 6-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Patric F. Connelly.

Grant County Public Hospital District No. 2

Commissioner position 5, 6-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Michele Talley.

Grant County Fire District No. 3

Fire commissioner No. 1, 6-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Carl Yeates.

Fire commissioner No. 2, 6-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Alan Williamson.

Crescent Bar Sewer District No. 1

Commissioner No. 1, 6-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Burt Lucas.

Commissioner No. 3, 6-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Robert Miner.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com