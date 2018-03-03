Posted on Mar 3, 2018

Elementary school repairs may be done during Spring Break

The final repairs of a spot on the north side of Pioneer Elementary School, which was hit by a car on New Year’s Eve, will likely occur during Spring Break, the school district’s head of maintenance said.

“It’s still tentative,” said Tom Harris. “It doesn’t mean we are going to, it depends on if we get the supplies.”

Harris said that the forecast construction period, April 2-6, is contingent on whether the special-order windows the district purchased can arrive on time for the contractor, which is a company based in Yakima. If the windows arrive, and they haven’t as of Feb. 27, work will begin on March 30 and the company will work through the weekend and use all the Spring Break days to get it done.

The district has purchased four Pella windows to replace windows broken in the crash. The district chose this type of windows when it remodeled the school in 1998, Harris said.

In addition, one structural post will be replaced.

“That’s the only structural damage we believe has happened in that area,” Harris said.

If the windows don’t arrive on time, the work will wait until summer, Harris said, adding that the estimated cost for the project will sit between $40,000 and $60,000.

The library was open when students returned to school from Winter Break on Jan 2. Harris said the library has remained open since.

“We didn’t repair it then,” Harris said. “What we did then was make it so it was operational for school.”

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@qvpr.com